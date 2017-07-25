Teen Mom 2

Somewhere Else

Season 8 E 12 • 21/09/2017

A clip from Teen Mom OG concerns Chelsea, Briana prepares for maternity leave, Leah worries when Addie misses her dad, Jenelle spends alone time with Jace, and Kailyn finishes school.

Full Ep
31:18

S8 • E2
Teen Mom 2
Down That Route

Briana is faced with a heart-wrenching decision. Kailyn’s friend reveals some very personal information. Jenelle and Nathan confront each other in court. Leah tries to reunite Addie with Jeremy. Chelsea brings home new baby, Watson.
25/07/2017
Full Ep
32:34

S8 • E3
Teen Mom 2
Low Key

Kailyn finally discusses the big news she's been hiding. Briana starts exploring adoption. Aubree has some trouble adjusting to her baby brother. Addie’s birthday party doesn’t go as planned. Jenelle reconciles with Barb in time for her baby shower.
01/08/2017
Full Ep
32:53

S8 • E4
Teen Mom 2
Surprise!

Jeremy shocks Leah with some unexpected news. Javi gets intel on Kailyn’s pregnancy. After their daughter is born, David plans another big surprise for Jenelle. Aubree’s school has a father/daughter dance.
01/08/2017
Full Ep
41:09

S8 • E5
Teen Mom 2
Lips Don’t Lie

Leah investigates a business opportunity but Ali struggles with her illness. Kailyn faces Javi in court over the PFA. Chelsea hears disturbing news about Adam. Jace meets his baby sister, Ensley, and Jenelle announces her engagement
08/08/2017
Full Ep
29:41

S8 • E6
Teen Mom 2
Unfinished Sentences

Leah faces a difficult decision about college. Jenelle and David hit the rocks while setting up their new home. Briana pursues adoption further. Chelsea worries about Aubree at Adam’s parents. Kailyn struggles to get back on track at school.
15/08/2017
Full Ep
31:05

S8 • E7
Teen Mom 2
Motherducker

Kailyn is furious when her pregnancy is leaked. Briana's mom confronts Luis about the new baby. Aubree gets overexcited about Chelsea's new pets. Ali makes a heartbreaking confession to Leah. Jace spends his first weekend at Jenelle's new house.
22/08/2017
Full Ep
30:02

S8 • E8
Teen Mom 2
On the Hunt

After Barb refuses to let Jace come over, Jenelle tracks her down. Briana gives Luis an ultimatum. Kailyn and Javi are forced to face each other at Lincoln’s soccer practice. Chelsea and Cole catch baby fever. Leah tries to find answers for Ali.
29/08/2017
Full Ep
30:48

S8 • E9
Teen Mom 2
Playing Family Picnic

Jenelle has a tumultuous mother's day when she's barred from seeing Jace. Briana is under pressure while preparing for her baby shower. Kailyn is shocked when Javi files for child support. Leah and Ali visit the doctor. Aubree finishes first grade.
05/09/2017
Full Ep
31:21

S8 • E10
Teen Mom 2
Welcome to a Puerto Rican Baby Shower

Briana’s baby shower goes downhill when Luis shows up. Jenelle finally gets her day in court to get Jace back. Kailyn struggles with juggling school, the boys and Javi and Jo. Chelsea takes Aubree out for a girls day. Leah tries to get Ali an aide.
12/09/2017
Full Ep
32:46

S8 • E11
Teen Mom 2
Swiping and Griping

Jenelle and Barb come to an agreement for custody of Jace. Briana is surprised by unexpected news from Luis. Leah reluctantly re-enters the dating world. Aubree visits Adam for Father's Day. Jo pursues custody of Isaac, angering Kailyn.
19/09/2017
Full Ep
30:49

21/09/2017
Full Ep
32:31

S8 • E13
Teen Mom 2
Winter in Summer

Leah considers becoming a motivational speaker, Jenelle takes Jace on vacation, Chelsea's family heads to Florida, and Briana hits a major milestone in her pregnancy.
26/09/2017
Full Ep
29:42

S8 • E14
Teen Mom 2
Oh, the Places You’ll Go

Jenelle shops for her wedding dress, Kailyn graduates from college, Chelsea takes Watson to the doctor, and Briana adjusts to life with Stella.
03/10/2017
Full Ep
33:01

S8 • E15
Teen Mom 2
Love You, Mean It

Leah worries about Aleeah's behavior, Chelsea asks Aubree if she wants to change her last name, Kailyn prepares for a family vacation, and Briana rushes Stella to the hospital.
10/10/2017
Full Ep
30:44

S8 • E16
Teen Mom 2
Emotional Roller Coaster

Chelsea prepares Aubree for second grade, Jenelle celebrates Jace's birthday, Leah takes the girls to Florida, and Briana gets shocking news about Stella.
17/10/2017
Full Ep
29:36

S8 • E17
Teen Mom 2
In Sod We Trust

Leah sends the girls off to school, Chelsea prepares for her wedding reception, Briana talks to Devoin about his involvement in Nova's life, and Kailyn gets ready for her new baby.
31/10/2017
Full Ep
29:16

S8 • E18
Teen Mom 2
The Ties that Bind

Jenelle walks down the aisle and Chelsea celebrates her marriage. Leah tries to get Addie ready for her first day of preschool. Kailyn has her baby and Javi comes face to face with what could have been. Briana’s mother and Devoin nearly come to blows
07/11/2017
Full Ep
30:05

S8 • E19
Teen Mom 2
Not To Stir The Pot, But...

Briana reveals surprising news about Javi to Leah, Jenelle risks losing custody of Kaiser, and Adam is arrested again, forcing Chelsea to rethink visitation.
08/05/2018
Full Ep
32:19

S8 • E20
Teen Mom 2
Drama's for Nerds, Pt. 1

All the women travel to Los Angeles to film the reunion and specials, and Leah feels caught in the middle as tensions between Kailyn and Briana run high.
15/05/2018
Full Ep
28:58

S8 • E21
Teen Mom 2
Drama's for Nerds, Pt. 2

Kailyn continues arguing with Briana and Brittany, and Jenelle and David walk away during the reunion taping but later return to face off with Nathan, Doris and Barb.
22/05/2018
Full Ep
29:02

S8 • E22
Teen Mom 2
The Hangover

Jenelle gets a troubling call from Jace and decides to dial 911 on Barbara. Javi visits Briana in Orlando as their relationship heats up. Leah takes the girls trick-or-treating together. Chelsea is off birth control and ready for another baby
29/05/2018
Highlight
00:59

Sneak Peek - Leah's Reunion Recap
Teen Mom 2S8 E22

Leah talks with her friend about all the crazy fights at the reunion.
22/05/2018
Highlight
01:24

Sneak Peek - Therapy Session
Teen Mom 2S8 E22

Jenelle calls David to discuss her meeting with Jace's therapist and her relationship with her mom.
22/05/2018
Highlight
01:05

Sneak Peek - Adam's Not Stable
Teen Mom 2S8 E22

Chelsea talks about Adam's recent arrest and their upcoming court date.
22/05/2018
Highlight
01:32

Sneak Peek - He's a Good Boy
Teen Mom 2S8 E22

Briana chats with her friend about Javi's upcoming visit as well as the backlash from her fight with Kailyn.
22/05/2018
Bonus
01:26

Deleted Scene - The Reunion Was a Disaster
Teen Mom 2S8 E22

Chelsea and Cole go over all the reunion drama with Chelsea's dad Randy.
01/06/2018
