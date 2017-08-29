Teen Mom 2
The Ties that Bind
Season 8 E 18 • 07/11/2017
Jenelle walks down the aisle and Chelsea celebrates her marriage. Leah tries to get Addie ready for her first day of preschool. Kailyn has her baby and Javi comes face to face with what could have been. Briana’s mother and Devoin nearly come to blows
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
30:02
S8 • E8Teen Mom 2On the Hunt
After Barb refuses to let Jace come over, Jenelle tracks her down. Briana gives Luis an ultimatum. Kailyn and Javi are forced to face each other at Lincoln’s soccer practice. Chelsea and Cole catch baby fever. Leah tries to find answers for Ali.
29/08/2017
Full Ep
30:48
S8 • E9Teen Mom 2Playing Family Picnic
Jenelle has a tumultuous mother's day when she's barred from seeing Jace. Briana is under pressure while preparing for her baby shower. Kailyn is shocked when Javi files for child support. Leah and Ali visit the doctor. Aubree finishes first grade.
05/09/2017
Full Ep
31:21
S8 • E10Teen Mom 2Welcome to a Puerto Rican Baby Shower
Briana’s baby shower goes downhill when Luis shows up. Jenelle finally gets her day in court to get Jace back. Kailyn struggles with juggling school, the boys and Javi and Jo. Chelsea takes Aubree out for a girls day. Leah tries to get Ali an aide.
12/09/2017
Full Ep
32:46
S8 • E11Teen Mom 2Swiping and Griping
Jenelle and Barb come to an agreement for custody of Jace. Briana is surprised by unexpected news from Luis. Leah reluctantly re-enters the dating world. Aubree visits Adam for Father's Day. Jo pursues custody of Isaac, angering Kailyn.
19/09/2017
Full Ep
30:49
S8 • E12Teen Mom 2Somewhere Else
A clip from Teen Mom OG concerns Chelsea, Briana prepares for maternity leave, Leah worries when Addie misses her dad, Jenelle spends alone time with Jace, and Kailyn finishes school.
21/09/2017
Full Ep
32:31
S8 • E13Teen Mom 2Winter in Summer
Leah considers becoming a motivational speaker, Jenelle takes Jace on vacation, Chelsea's family heads to Florida, and Briana hits a major milestone in her pregnancy.
26/09/2017
Full Ep
29:42
S8 • E14Teen Mom 2Oh, the Places You’ll Go
Jenelle shops for her wedding dress, Kailyn graduates from college, Chelsea takes Watson to the doctor, and Briana adjusts to life with Stella.
03/10/2017
Full Ep
33:01
S8 • E15Teen Mom 2Love You, Mean It
Leah worries about Aleeah's behavior, Chelsea asks Aubree if she wants to change her last name, Kailyn prepares for a family vacation, and Briana rushes Stella to the hospital.
10/10/2017
Full Ep
30:44
S8 • E16Teen Mom 2Emotional Roller Coaster
Chelsea prepares Aubree for second grade, Jenelle celebrates Jace's birthday, Leah takes the girls to Florida, and Briana gets shocking news about Stella.
17/10/2017
Full Ep
29:36
S8 • E17Teen Mom 2In Sod We Trust
Leah sends the girls off to school, Chelsea prepares for her wedding reception, Briana talks to Devoin about his involvement in Nova's life, and Kailyn gets ready for her new baby.
31/10/2017
Full Ep
29:16
S8 • E18Teen Mom 2The Ties that Bind
Jenelle walks down the aisle and Chelsea celebrates her marriage. Leah tries to get Addie ready for her first day of preschool. Kailyn has her baby and Javi comes face to face with what could have been. Briana’s mother and Devoin nearly come to blows
07/11/2017
Full Ep
30:05
S8 • E19Teen Mom 2Not To Stir The Pot, But...
Briana reveals surprising news about Javi to Leah, Jenelle risks losing custody of Kaiser, and Adam is arrested again, forcing Chelsea to rethink visitation.
08/05/2018
Full Ep
32:19
S8 • E20Teen Mom 2Drama's for Nerds, Pt. 1
All the women travel to Los Angeles to film the reunion and specials, and Leah feels caught in the middle as tensions between Kailyn and Briana run high.
15/05/2018
Full Ep
28:58
S8 • E21Teen Mom 2Drama's for Nerds, Pt. 2
Kailyn continues arguing with Briana and Brittany, and Jenelle and David walk away during the reunion taping but later return to face off with Nathan, Doris and Barb.
22/05/2018
Full Ep
29:02
S8 • E22Teen Mom 2The Hangover
Jenelle gets a troubling call from Jace and decides to dial 911 on Barbara. Javi visits Briana in Orlando as their relationship heats up. Leah takes the girls trick-or-treating together. Chelsea is off birth control and ready for another baby
29/05/2018
Full Ep
34:02
S8 • E23Teen Mom 2Bitter Baby Mama
Kailyn and Javi throw separate birthday parties for Lincoln, Chelsea heads to court with her ex, Leah takes Gracie to therapy, and Nathan's text to Jenelle angers David.
05/06/2018
Full Ep
33:39
S8 • E24Teen Mom 2Unicorn Poop
Leah gets a surprising call from Jeremy during the twins’ birthday, Kailyn goes to court with Lux's dad, and Jenelle takes a birthday vacation with all her kids.
12/06/2018
Full Ep
30:01
S8 • E25Teen Mom 2Quicksand
Leah contemplates getting back together with Jeremy, Javi drops a bomb on Briana and Kailyn, and Chelsea struggles to have a good relationship with Adam's mom.
19/06/2018
Full Ep
26:10
S8 • E26Teen Mom 2Access Issues
Briana feels rushed by Javi, the police visit Jenelle and David's house, Chelsea has big news, Kailyn deals with Isaac's custody, and Leah takes care of unexpected guests.
26/06/2018
Full Ep
30:35
S8 • E27Teen Mom 2Thirsty
Briana and Javi make major decisions about their relationship, and Leah grows concerned as Ali's health issues become more obvious at school.
03/07/2018
Full Ep
33:35
S8 • E28Teen Mom 2Forgot About Dre
Javi gets jealous when Briana calls on an ex to take care of her after surgery, Leah and Jeremy reconnect, and Aubree and Cole attend a father-daughter dance.
10/07/2018
Exclusive
02:44
Producers Tell All - Dance Prep & CrossoversTeen Mom 2S8 E28
The show's producers talk about spending the day with Cole as he prepared for the father-daughter dance and discuss the challenges of filming a cast crossover.
10/07/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018