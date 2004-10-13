YOUR FAVORITE MTV SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach
Lauren Conrad takes on teenage life with a twist in the real Orange County, where the lifestyle is as dramatic as it is glamorous.
Bonus
02:03
Fashion Show After-Party
Bonus
S1 E3
The cast parties after the fashion show. Stephen doesn't hold back with his new model-friend, making LC jealous.
13/10/2004
02:01
Kristin, what did you do with Zach?
S1 E3
Laguna Beach: Episode 3
13/10/2004
02:32
Kristin's car is done-zo!
Bonus
S1 E3
Kristin's car is on its last leg when something happens while she drives her friends around.
13/10/2004
Latest News
Laguna Beach's Kristin Cavallari & Stephen Colletti Just Had The Perfect Reunion
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti gave Laguna Beach loyalists so many unforgettable MTV moments – from their drama-filled spring break trip (yes, she kept dancing on the bar) to their beach-based goodbye when he left for college up north (right near Lauren Conrad).
05/08/2020
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Have Cited ‘Marital Misconduct’ In Divorce Documents As Cheating Rumours Fire Up
...
28/04/2020
DUNZO: Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Have Officially Called It Quits After 10 Years Together
...
27/04/2020
Lauren Conrad Announces She's Pregnant With Her Second Child!
...
03/04/2019
"Cousins" Chris Pratt & Spencer Pratt Are Hanging Out & Fans Are Shook
...
28/01/2019
We Welcomed 15 MTV Babies In 2017!
Congrats <3
19/12/2017
About
