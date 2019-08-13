The Hills: New Beginnings

Heidi Gets a Surprise Visit Before Her Vow Renewal Ceremony

Season 1 E 12 • 10/09/2019

As she prepares to walk down the aisle a second time, an unexpected guest shows up.

Watching

Highlight
02:49

Brandon Catches Up with Pamela Anderson
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E8

While having lunch with his mom Pamela Anderson, Brandon fills her in on his new romance, his relationship with his dad Tommy Lee and his blossoming acting career.
13/08/2019
Exclusive
03:18

Does Brody Owe Stephanie an Apology?
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E8

After Brody's tense Thanksgiving altercation with Stephanie, the guys encourage him to apologize to her.
13/08/2019
Highlight
02:14

Heidi Works on a New Song
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E9

After a 10-year hiatus from music, Heidi enters the studio hoping to record a song for her new album.
20/08/2019
Highlight
01:56

Spencer Isn't Inviting Brody to His Vow Renewal
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E9

At Spencer's bachelor party, he announces that Brody will not be invited to the vow renewal ceremony, but the other guys wish they would make peace.
20/08/2019
Highlight
03:17

Stephanie Hangs Out with Justin at the Beach
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E10

Stephanie speaks with Justin about her ongoing feud with Brody, while Justin takes digs at Audrina and opens up about his burgeoning relationship with Lindsey.
31/08/2019
Highlight
01:58

Brody Shuts Down Spencer's Attempts to Delegitimize His Marriage
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E11

Spencer insinuates that Brody and Kaitlynn's marriage is in trouble because they haven't had a ceremony in the U.S., but Brody refuses to let Spencer pry.
10/09/2019
Highlight
03:56

Whitney Has Big News for Kaitlynn
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E11

Whitney meets Kaitlynn for lunch to open up about a recent, personal tragedy.
10/09/2019
Highlight
04:18

Heidi and Spencer Exchange Vows
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E12

Ten years after saying "I do," Heidi and Spencer renew their marriage vows in front of their friends and family.
10/09/2019
Highlight
03:09

Justin and Audrina Make Amends
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E12

Justin apologizes to Audrina for walking away from their longtime friendship.
10/09/2019
Highlight
00:43

Brody and Kaitlynn Move Forward from the Gossip
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E12

With rumors swirling about their relationship, Brody and Kaitlynn make an effort to rise above the drama.
10/09/2019
Exclusive
02:28

Exclusive
03:32

Brody and Brandon Have a Heated Discussion
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E11

Brody gives Brandon relationship advice, but the conversation takes a turn when Brandon prompts Brody to reconnect with his father.
10/09/2019
