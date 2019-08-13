The Hills: New Beginnings
Heidi Gets a Surprise Visit Before Her Vow Renewal Ceremony
Season 1 E 12 • 10/09/2019
As she prepares to walk down the aisle a second time, an unexpected guest shows up.
Brandon Catches Up with Pamela AndersonThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E8
While having lunch with his mom Pamela Anderson, Brandon fills her in on his new romance, his relationship with his dad Tommy Lee and his blossoming acting career.
13/08/2019
03:18
Does Brody Owe Stephanie an Apology?The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E8
After Brody's tense Thanksgiving altercation with Stephanie, the guys encourage him to apologize to her.
13/08/2019
02:14
Heidi Works on a New SongThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E9
After a 10-year hiatus from music, Heidi enters the studio hoping to record a song for her new album.
20/08/2019
01:56
Spencer Isn't Inviting Brody to His Vow RenewalThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E9
At Spencer's bachelor party, he announces that Brody will not be invited to the vow renewal ceremony, but the other guys wish they would make peace.
20/08/2019
03:17
Stephanie Hangs Out with Justin at the BeachThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E10
Stephanie speaks with Justin about her ongoing feud with Brody, while Justin takes digs at Audrina and opens up about his burgeoning relationship with Lindsey.
31/08/2019
01:58
Brody Shuts Down Spencer's Attempts to Delegitimize His MarriageThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E11
Spencer insinuates that Brody and Kaitlynn's marriage is in trouble because they haven't had a ceremony in the U.S., but Brody refuses to let Spencer pry.
10/09/2019
03:56
Whitney Has Big News for KaitlynnThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E11
Whitney meets Kaitlynn for lunch to open up about a recent, personal tragedy.
10/09/2019
04:18
Heidi and Spencer Exchange VowsThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E12
Ten years after saying "I do," Heidi and Spencer renew their marriage vows in front of their friends and family.
10/09/2019
03:09
Justin and Audrina Make AmendsThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E12
Justin apologizes to Audrina for walking away from their longtime friendship.
10/09/2019
00:43
Brody and Kaitlynn Move Forward from the GossipThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E12
With rumors swirling about their relationship, Brody and Kaitlynn make an effort to rise above the drama.
10/09/2019
02:28
Heidi Gets a Surprise Visit Before Her Vow Renewal CeremonyThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E12
As she prepares to walk down the aisle a second time, an unexpected guest shows up.
10/09/2019
