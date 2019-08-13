The Hills: New Beginnings
Brody and Brandon Have a Heated Discussion
Season 1 E 11 • 10/09/2019
Brody gives Brandon relationship advice, but the conversation takes a turn when Brandon prompts Brody to reconnect with his father.
Does Brody Owe Stephanie an Apology?The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E8
After Brody's tense Thanksgiving altercation with Stephanie, the guys encourage him to apologize to her.
13/08/2019
Highlight
02:14
Heidi Works on a New SongThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E9
After a 10-year hiatus from music, Heidi enters the studio hoping to record a song for her new album.
20/08/2019
Highlight
01:56
Spencer Isn't Inviting Brody to His Vow RenewalThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E9
At Spencer's bachelor party, he announces that Brody will not be invited to the vow renewal ceremony, but the other guys wish they would make peace.
20/08/2019
Highlight
03:17
Stephanie Hangs Out with Justin at the BeachThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E10
Stephanie speaks with Justin about her ongoing feud with Brody, while Justin takes digs at Audrina and opens up about his burgeoning relationship with Lindsey.
31/08/2019
Highlight
01:58
Brody Shuts Down Spencer's Attempts to Delegitimize His MarriageThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E11
Spencer insinuates that Brody and Kaitlynn's marriage is in trouble because they haven't had a ceremony in the U.S., but Brody refuses to let Spencer pry.
10/09/2019
Highlight
03:56
Whitney Has Big News for KaitlynnThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E11
Whitney meets Kaitlynn for lunch to open up about a recent, personal tragedy.
10/09/2019
Highlight
04:18
Heidi and Spencer Exchange VowsThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E12
Ten years after saying "I do," Heidi and Spencer renew their marriage vows in front of their friends and family.
10/09/2019
Highlight
03:09
Justin and Audrina Make AmendsThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E12
Justin apologizes to Audrina for walking away from their longtime friendship.
10/09/2019
Highlight
00:43
Brody and Kaitlynn Move Forward from the GossipThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E12
With rumors swirling about their relationship, Brody and Kaitlynn make an effort to rise above the drama.
10/09/2019
Exclusive
02:28
Heidi Gets a Surprise Visit Before Her Vow Renewal CeremonyThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E12
As she prepares to walk down the aisle a second time, an unexpected guest shows up.
10/09/2019
