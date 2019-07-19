The Hills: New Beginnings
Does Brody Owe Stephanie an Apology?
Season 1 E 8 • 13/08/2019
After Brody's tense Thanksgiving altercation with Stephanie, the guys encourage him to apologize to her.
Brody and Kaitlynn Try to Save Their Home from a WildfireThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
Justin, Frankie and Stephanie show up in Las Vegas ready to party, but their plans are derailed by a wildfire back in Malibu threatening Brody and Kaitlynn's home.
19/07/2019
Highlight
04:00
Stephanie and Audrina Address the TensionThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
During the group's trip to Las Vegas, Stephanie confronts Audrina about the rumors Joey started about Stephanie and Justin.
23/07/2019
Exclusive
02:22
Mischa and Ashley Give Their Opinions on the DramaThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
While out shopping, Mischa and Ashley share their thoughts about the conflicts between Audrina, Justin and Stephanie.
23/07/2019
Highlight
02:21
Brody and Kaitlynn Survey the Fire Damage on Their PropertyThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E6
In the aftermath of the Malibu fires, Brody and Kaitlynn face the damage to their property and their community.
30/07/2019
Highlight
02:16
Can Audrina and Justin Still Be Friends?The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E6
With rumors swirling about their possible romance, Audrina and Justin sit down to talk about their status.
30/07/2019
Highlight
02:09
Brody Snaps at StephanieThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E7
Brody recounts going into a blind rage after learning of Stephanie's disrespectful comments about how the wildfires ruined her partying in Vegas.
03/08/2019
Highlight
00:57
All Eyes Are On Justin's Friendsgiving DateThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E7
Audrina thinks Justin is trying to send her a blatant message when he shows up to Frankie's Friendsgiving dinner with another woman.
06/08/2019
Exclusive
01:35
Brandon Welcomes His New Puppy HomeThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E7
Brandon is smitten as he gets to know his adorable puppy.
06/08/2019
Highlight
00:20
Will Audrina Reconnect with Another Ex?The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E8
After a failed attempt at rekindling her romance with Justin, Audrina tells Ashley that she's bringing her ex-boyfriend Ryan Cabrera to Kaitlynn's gala.
10/08/2019
Highlight
02:49
Brandon Catches Up with Pamela AndersonThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E8
While having lunch with his mom Pamela Anderson, Brandon fills her in on his new romance, his relationship with his dad Tommy Lee and his blossoming acting career.
13/08/2019
Exclusive
03:18
Highlight
02:14
Heidi Works on a New SongThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E9
After a 10-year hiatus from music, Heidi enters the studio hoping to record a song for her new album.
20/08/2019
Highlight
01:56
Spencer Isn't Inviting Brody to His Vow RenewalThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E9
At Spencer's bachelor party, he announces that Brody will not be invited to the vow renewal ceremony, but the other guys wish they would make peace.
20/08/2019
Highlight
03:17
Stephanie Hangs Out with Justin at the BeachThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E10
Stephanie speaks with Justin about her ongoing feud with Brody, while Justin takes digs at Audrina and opens up about his burgeoning relationship with Lindsey.
31/08/2019
Highlight
01:58
Brody Shuts Down Spencer's Attempts to Delegitimize His MarriageThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E11
Spencer insinuates that Brody and Kaitlynn's marriage is in trouble because they haven't had a ceremony in the U.S., but Brody refuses to let Spencer pry.
10/09/2019
Highlight
03:56
Whitney Has Big News for KaitlynnThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E11
Whitney meets Kaitlynn for lunch to open up about a recent, personal tragedy.
10/09/2019
Highlight
04:18
Heidi and Spencer Exchange VowsThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E12
Ten years after saying "I do," Heidi and Spencer renew their marriage vows in front of their friends and family.
10/09/2019
Highlight
03:09
Justin and Audrina Make AmendsThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E12
Justin apologizes to Audrina for walking away from their longtime friendship.
10/09/2019
Highlight
00:43
Brody and Kaitlynn Move Forward from the GossipThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E12
With rumors swirling about their relationship, Brody and Kaitlynn make an effort to rise above the drama.
10/09/2019
Exclusive
02:28
Heidi Gets a Surprise Visit Before Her Vow Renewal CeremonyThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E12
As she prepares to walk down the aisle a second time, an unexpected guest shows up.
10/09/2019
