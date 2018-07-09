MTV Unplugged Melbourne
First Look: Courtney Barnett - Depreston (MTV Unplugged Melbourne)
23/10/2019
Courtney Barnett performs ‘Depreston’ at MTV Unplugged Melbourne. Watch the full show on MTV on Sunday 17th November.
Unplugged Most Iconic PerformancesMTV Unplugged Melbourne
MTV Australia have teamed up with Aussie rock darlings 'Gang Of Youths' and QLD songstress Amy Shark for some stripped back performances that are sure to capture a place in music world's heart in the same way so many iconic Unplugged performances have before them. Let's take a look at some of the most iconic performances...
09/07/2018
The Deepest Sighs (Live At MTV Unplugged Melbourne)MTV Unplugged Melbourne
Gang Of Youths perform a stripped back version of 'The Deepest Sighs' live at MTV Unplugged Melbourne.
17/08/2018
An Exclusive Look Behind The Scenes Of The First Ever MTV Unplugged MelbourneMTV Unplugged Melbourne
We chat to the people behind MTV Unplugged Melbourne to find out what goes into such a unique production, and how they’ve honoured the legacy of the MTV Unplugged series.
19/08/2018
DMA'S - The End (Live From MTV Unplugged Melbourne)MTV Unplugged Melbourne
DMA'S play an epic stripped-back version of 'The End' live from MTV Unplugged Melbourne.
22/11/2018
DMA'S - In The Air (Live From MTV Unplugged Melbourne)MTV Unplugged Melbourne
DMA'S performance of 'In The Air' showed off Matt Mason's seriously impressive cello skills, and combined with a beautiful violin solo from Jenny McCullagh, solidified the track as a bonafide toe tapper.
22/11/2018
DMA'S - Beautiful Stranger (Live From MTV Unplugged Melbourne)MTV Unplugged Melbourne
DMA'S perform an iconic cover of Madonna's 'Beautiful Stranger,' adding a kick of attitude with punchy violin and smooth vocals to the 1999 classic.
22/11/2018
Undiscovered Unplugged: Los LeoMTV Unplugged Melbourne
We put out a search to find Australia’s best undiscovered music talent and sent them along to perform at MTV Unplugged Melbourne all thanks to Vodka O. Meet: Los Leo.
13/03/2019
The Rubens Talk Pre-Show Nerves Ahead Of Their MTV Unplugged Melbourne PerformanceMTV Unplugged Melbourne
The Rubens discuss how their show will differ from previous MTV Unplugged Melbourne episodes, and how they’re feeling ahead of their performance.
13/03/2019
MTV Unplugged Melbourne | Courtney Barnett AnnounceMTV Unplugged Melbourne
Aussie singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett has been announced as the next artist to take the MTV Unplugged Melbourne stage
25/09/2019
Courtney Barnett To Take Unplugged StageMTV Unplugged Melbourne
One of Australia's most talented exports, Courtney Barnett, has been announced as the next artist to take the MTV Unplugged Melbourne stage.
25/09/2019
First Look: Courtney Barnett - Depreston (MTV Unplugged Melbourne)MTV Unplugged Melbourne
Courtney Barnett performs ‘Depreston’ at MTV Unplugged Melbourne. Watch the full show on MTV on Sunday 17th November.
23/10/2019
