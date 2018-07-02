MTV Unplugged Melbourne

MTV's acclaimed acoustic music series showcases the work of today's top artists and introduces the stars of tomorrow. With its humble beginnings in 1989, MTV Unplugged has been a staple in entertainment and has hosting some of the industry's brightest stars, including incredibly memorable performances by Jay-Z, Nirvana, Mariah Carey, Adele, and Bon Jovi. Now, Unplugged is back with a whole new batch of today's most popular artists on its roster, including Shawn Mendes and Bleachers featuring Lorde. Stay tuned because we're bound to see many new great performances!