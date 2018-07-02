MTV Unplugged Melbourne
MTV's acclaimed acoustic music series showcases the work of today's top artists and introduces the stars of tomorrow.
- 00:55Amy Shark Is The Next MTV Unplugged Melbourne ArtistExclusiveThis just in: Indie pop sensation Amy Shark is the second artist to grace the stage at MTV Unplugged Melbourne! For her special Unplugged performance, Amy will be treating us with stripped-back versions of ‘Adore’ as well as some brand new songs. Hosted by Ash London, this super intimate fan and industry event will be filmed in front of a live audience on Thursday July 26 in Melbourne. For updates on when the show will air and to get your hands on a ticket, head to MTV.com.au/Unplugged…02/07/2018
- 01:30Unplugged Most Iconic PerformancesExclusiveMTV Australia have teamed up with Aussie rock darlings 'Gang Of Youths' and QLD songstress Amy Shark for some stripped back performances that are sure to capture a place in music world's heart in the same way so many iconic Unplugged performances have before them. Let's take a look at some of the most iconic performances...09/07/2018
- 06:00The Deepest Sighs (Live At MTV Unplugged Melbourne)ExclusiveGang Of Youths perform a stripped back version of 'The Deepest Sighs' live at MTV Unplugged Melbourne.17/08/2018
- 02:41An Exclusive Look Behind The Scenes Of The First Ever MTV Unplugged MelbourneExclusiveWe chat to the people behind MTV Unplugged Melbourne to find out what goes into such a unique production, and how they’ve honoured the legacy of the MTV Unplugged series.19/08/2018
- 04:41DMA'S - The End (Live From MTV Unplugged Melbourne)PerformanceDMA'S play an epic stripped-back version of 'The End' live from MTV Unplugged Melbourne.22/11/2018
- 04:33DMA'S - In The Air (Live From MTV Unplugged Melbourne)PerformanceDMA'S performance of 'In The Air' showed off Matt Mason's seriously impressive cello skills, and combined with a beautiful violin solo from Jenny McCullagh, solidified the track as a bonafide toe tapper.22/11/2018
- 03:52DMA'S - Beautiful Stranger (Live From MTV Unplugged Melbourne)PerformanceDMA'S perform an iconic cover of Madonna's 'Beautiful Stranger,' adding a kick of attitude with punchy violin and smooth vocals to the 1999 classic.22/11/2018
- 02:30Undiscovered Unplugged: Los LeoExclusiveWe put out a search to find Australia’s best undiscovered music talent and sent them along to perform at MTV Unplugged Melbourne all thanks to Vodka O. Meet: Los Leo.13/03/2019
- 01:39The Rubens Talk Pre-Show Nerves Ahead Of Their MTV Unplugged Melbourne PerformanceExclusiveThe Rubens discuss how their show will differ from previous MTV Unplugged Melbourne episodes, and how they’re feeling ahead of their performance.13/03/2019
- 00:30MTV Unplugged Melbourne | Courtney Barnett AnnounceAussie singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett has been announced as the next artist to take the MTV Unplugged Melbourne stage25/09/2019
- 01:30Courtney Barnett To Take Unplugged StageOne of Australia's most talented exports, Courtney Barnett, has been announced as the next artist to take the MTV Unplugged Melbourne stage.25/09/2019
- 04:50First Look: Courtney Barnett - Depreston (MTV Unplugged Melbourne)PerformanceCourtney Barnett performs ‘Depreston’ at MTV Unplugged Melbourne. Watch the full show on MTV on Sunday 17th November.23/10/2019
- Miley Cyrus Covering Britney Spears' ‘Gimme More’ For MTV Unplugged Is The Only Thing You Need To Watch This WeekOur latest MTV Unplugged set saw Miley Cyrus bring back her iconic Backyard Sessions series, covering Britney Spears’ “Gimme More” and Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe”, as well performing her new single “Midnight Sky”.19/10/2020
- No One Covers Like Miley CyrusOver the years, the ever-evolving Miley has proven herself as a prolific cover chameleon, but how does she do it?14/10/2020
- Miley Cyrus Is Bringing A Stripped-Down 'Unplugged' Set To Her Backyard So Get Keen Miley Fiends'MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions' hits MTV on Saturday, October 1706/10/2020
- 5 Times Cody Simpson Made Us Melt During His 'MTV Unplugged At Home' Performance...30/04/2020
- Feast Your Ears On Liam Gallagher's 'MTV Unplugged' Album Next Month...14/03/2020
- F*ck Yeah: Courtney Barnett Has Dropped A Vinyl Album Of Her 'MTV Unplugged Melbourne' PerformanceYou can grab a copy and/or stream the tunes now.26/02/2020
