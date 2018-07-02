MTV Unplugged Melbourne

DMA'S - In The Air (Live From MTV Unplugged Melbourne)

22/11/2018

DMA'S performance of 'In The Air' showed off Matt Mason's seriously impressive cello skills, and combined with a beautiful violin solo from Jenny McCullagh, solidified the track as a bonafide toe tapper.

Exclusive
00:55

Amy Shark Is The Next MTV Unplugged Melbourne Artist
MTV Unplugged Melbourne

This just in: Indie pop sensation Amy Shark is the second artist to grace the stage at MTV Unplugged Melbourne! For her special Unplugged performance, Amy will be treating us with stripped-back versions of ‘Adore’ as well as some brand new songs. Hosted by Ash London, this super intimate fan and industry event will be filmed in front of a live audience on Thursday July 26 in Melbourne. For updates on when the show will air and to get your hands on a ticket, head to MTV.com.au/Unplugged…
02/07/2018
Exclusive
01:30

Unplugged Most Iconic Performances
MTV Unplugged Melbourne

MTV Australia have teamed up with Aussie rock darlings 'Gang Of Youths' and QLD songstress Amy Shark for some stripped back performances that are sure to capture a place in music world's heart in the same way so many iconic Unplugged performances have before them. Let's take a look at some of the most iconic performances...
09/07/2018
Exclusive
06:00

The Deepest Sighs (Live At MTV Unplugged Melbourne)
MTV Unplugged Melbourne

Gang Of Youths perform a stripped back version of 'The Deepest Sighs' live at MTV Unplugged Melbourne.
17/08/2018
Exclusive
02:41

An Exclusive Look Behind The Scenes Of The First Ever MTV Unplugged Melbourne
MTV Unplugged Melbourne

We chat to the people behind MTV Unplugged Melbourne to find out what goes into such a unique production, and how they’ve honoured the legacy of the MTV Unplugged series.
19/08/2018
Performance
04:41

DMA'S - The End (Live From MTV Unplugged Melbourne)
MTV Unplugged Melbourne

DMA'S play an epic stripped-back version of 'The End' live from MTV Unplugged Melbourne.
22/11/2018
Performance
03:52

DMA'S - Beautiful Stranger (Live From MTV Unplugged Melbourne)
MTV Unplugged Melbourne

DMA'S perform an iconic cover of Madonna's 'Beautiful Stranger,' adding a kick of attitude with punchy violin and smooth vocals to the 1999 classic.
22/11/2018
Performance
04:33

Exclusive
02:30

Undiscovered Unplugged: Los Leo
MTV Unplugged Melbourne

We put out a search to find Australia’s best undiscovered music talent and sent them along to perform at MTV Unplugged Melbourne all thanks to Vodka O. Meet: Los Leo.
13/03/2019
Exclusive
01:39

The Rubens Talk Pre-Show Nerves Ahead Of Their MTV Unplugged Melbourne Performance
MTV Unplugged Melbourne

The Rubens discuss how their show will differ from previous MTV Unplugged Melbourne episodes, and how they’re feeling ahead of their performance.
13/03/2019
00:30

MTV Unplugged Melbourne | Courtney Barnett Announce
MTV Unplugged Melbourne

Aussie singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett has been announced as the next artist to take the MTV Unplugged Melbourne stage
25/09/2019
01:30

Courtney Barnett To Take Unplugged Stage
MTV Unplugged Melbourne

One of Australia's most talented exports, Courtney Barnett, has been announced as the next artist to take the MTV Unplugged Melbourne stage.
25/09/2019
Performance
04:50

First Look: Courtney Barnett - Depreston (MTV Unplugged Melbourne)
MTV Unplugged Melbourne

Courtney Barnett performs ‘Depreston’ at MTV Unplugged Melbourne. Watch the full show on MTV on Sunday 17th November.
23/10/2019
Performance
04:37

Courtney Barnett & Paul Kelly cover ‘Charcoal Lane’
MTV Unplugged Melbourne

Courtney Barnett & Paul Kelly perform ‘Charcoal Lane’ (Archie Roach cover) at MTV Unplugged Melbourne. Watch the full show on MTV on Sunday 17th November.
11/11/2019
