Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Deena Gives Birth to Her Baby Boy
23/08/2019
Deena and Chris share sweet footage from the hospital as they celebrate the birth of their baby boy C.J.
Mike's Much-Needed MedicineJersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E20
Following Mike's sentencing, the roommates attempt to lift his spirits with an epic junk food spread.
18/07/2019
Mike's Ranchelor PartyJersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E22
While organizing Mike's bachelor party, the ladies arrange a surprise visit from his fiancee Lauren, and the guys plan an event worthy of his Situation days.
25/07/2019
Ronnie Tries Getting Jenni to Talk About Her DivorceJersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E22
Ronnie takes offense when Jenni refuses to confide in him about her divorce.
26/07/2019
Ronnie Is in a MoodJersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E23
Annoyed by how everyone has responded to his relationship drama, Ronnie spends the final morning of the trip to upstate New York in a sour mood.
01/08/2019
Jenni Clears the Air About Her DivorceJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Jenni tells Nicole her side of the story regarding her split from Roger and reveals who she thinks is probably amused by the situation.
22/08/2019
Is Ronnie Going to Miss Mike's Wedding?Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E23
Days before Mike and Lauren's wedding, the group wonders whether or not Ronnie's personal drama is going to keep him from the ceremony.
02/08/2019
Pauly and Vinny Get Real with RonnieJersey Shore: Family VacationS2
Pauly and Vinny confront Ronnie about how his toxic relationship is affecting their friendship.
02/08/2019
Mike and Lauren Say "I Do"Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E26
The roommates look back at Mike's journey from being The Situation to becoming the man standing at the altar with his bride Lauren.
09/08/2019
Uncle Nino Has a Word with JennJersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E27
At Mike and Lauren's wedding, Uncle Nino tries to talk to Jenn about some disturbing tabloid reports.
15/08/2019
Mike Surprises Lauren and Their Wedding GuestsJersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E27
The guys surprise Mike and Lauren's wedding guests with a choreographed dance routine to "It Takes Two," complete with an appearance from singer Rob Base.
16/08/2019
Ronnie Recognizes That He Needs HelpJersey Shore: Family Vacation
After visiting his father, Ronnie decides it's time to make a change in his life, so he heads to a treatment facility.
23/08/2019
Mike Heads to PrisonJersey Shore: Family Vacation
The crew reacts to Lauren's livestream of Mike as he makes his way to prison.
23/08/2019
Ronnie Has a New Lease on LifeJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Ronnie is on the hunt for a new house in L.A. after completing a 30-day rehab program, and Vinny and Pauly offer Ronnie their support after showing him some tough love.
29/08/2019
Jenni and Ronnie End Their Fight & Lauren and Angelina Start OneJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Jenni clears the air with Ronnie about what went down at the dude ranch, and Lauren accuses Angelina of profiting off Mike on Instagram.
30/08/2019
Mike and Lauren Catch Up with the Newly Sober RonnieJersey Shore: Family Vacation
At Ariana's first birthday party, Lauren advises Jenn about how to help Ronnie during his post-rehab sobriety, and Mike calls in from prison.
06/09/2019
Meet Jenni's New ManJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Jenni invites her new 24-year-old boyfriend to Las Vegas to meet the roommates.
06/09/2019
Jenni's Worlds Collide & Pauly Defends His Prank War Champion TitleJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Before the roommates' trip to Las Vegas, Jenni tries to prepare her new boyfriend for the experience, and Pauly hatches a plan to prank Vinny.
12/09/2019
Is a "Ronpage" Heading to Las Vegas?Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
With the roommates gathered in Las Vegas, Pauly wonders whether or not the newly sober Ronnie can have a drama-free trip.
13/09/2019
Is Ronnie Still Sober?Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
After the allegedly sober Ronnie decides to skip out on a trip to the strip club, Angelina gets a series of texts from Jenn that makes her question him.
20/09/2019
